Daniel M. Pope Sells 1,775 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $325.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.