Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Lemonade -116.01% -33.69% -18.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Deep Yellow and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lemonade $256.70 million 3.70 -$297.80 million ($4.61) -2.97

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.