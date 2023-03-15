Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $402.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

