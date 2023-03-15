Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

DFMTF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.