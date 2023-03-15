Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
DFMTF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Defense Metals Company Profile
