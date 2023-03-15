dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Up 2.8%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.09 and last traded at C$8.88. 97,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 160,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Further Reading

