Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $23.08 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $23.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.76. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $21.09 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.65.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

