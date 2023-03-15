Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $449.07

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 449.07 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 544 ($6.63). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 541 ($6.59), with a volume of 51,681 shares.

Dignity Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

