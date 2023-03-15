Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $28.72

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $25.77. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 106,731 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $963.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

