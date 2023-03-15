Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.
Diversey Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
