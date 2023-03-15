Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

