DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $11.10. DLH shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 277,422 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
DLH Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DLH by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLH (DLHC)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.