DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $11.10. DLH shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 277,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DLH by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

