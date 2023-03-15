Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

