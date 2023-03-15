Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 149.79% from the company’s current price.

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

