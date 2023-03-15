dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.72

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.72 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 87.39 ($1.07). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.12), with a volume of 270,109 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DOTD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,292.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

About dotdigital Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 1.18%. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

