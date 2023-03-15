DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 380,811 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,498,000.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.