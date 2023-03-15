DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSLGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 380,811 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,498,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

