DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 380,811 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.