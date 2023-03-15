Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $161,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

