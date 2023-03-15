DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

