Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.49 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.