Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Earth Search Sciences Stock Performance
Earth Search Sciences Company Profile
Earth Search Sciences, Inc focuses on developing and employing technology in the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. It holds interest in General Synfuels International, Inc, owner of the worldwide proprietary rights, patent, technology, construction plans, and materials and operational capability for a gasification process to recover the oil and gas from oil shale.
