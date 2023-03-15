Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $21.50. Eastern shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 5,433 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.