Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

EAST stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

