Empire (EMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.65 billion.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

