Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.24 ($14.24) and traded as high as €14.10 ($15.17). Engie shares last traded at €13.91 ($14.96), with a volume of 10,887,988 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.24.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

