Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ENLT) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Enlight Renewable Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 22nd. Enlight Renewable Energy had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

