Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

