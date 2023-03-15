Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.20.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.