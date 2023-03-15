Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

