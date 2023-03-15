Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Envista
Envista Price Performance
NYSE:NVST opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
