Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPLA stock opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

