Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

JANX stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

