Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Escalade Stock Performance
Shares of Escalade stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Escalade Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Escalade
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
See Also
