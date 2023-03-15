Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Escalade

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

