eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.45. The company has a market cap of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
eServGlobal Company Profile
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
