Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fathom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.