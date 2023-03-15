Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $215,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

