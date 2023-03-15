Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $203,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

