Fayez Sarofim & Co Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 1,183,500 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,519,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163,057 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

