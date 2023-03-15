Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 156 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AON were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

