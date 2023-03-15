Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

