Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 680 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

