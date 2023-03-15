Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 96,663 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $540,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $972.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

