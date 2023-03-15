Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $219,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of TM opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

