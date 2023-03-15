Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 7.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

FIS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

