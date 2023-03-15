FIGS (FIGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FIGS (NYSE: FIGS):

3/1/2023 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

