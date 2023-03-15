Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.02 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 333,203 shares traded.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £27.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.64.

Insider Activity at Filtronic

In other Filtronic news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,461.30). 66.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

