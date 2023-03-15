Financial Review: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and MGO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.73 billion 0.65 $109.66 million $0.35 23.80 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 1 15 6 0 2.23 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Under Armour currently has a consensus price target of $11.22, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 2.70% 10.02% 3.79% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Under Armour beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

