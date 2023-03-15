Financial Survey: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. The Competition

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|2382
|12148
|13478
|313
|2.41
As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|10.75%
|-4.97%
|2.22%
Risk and Volatility
Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$4.91 billion
|N/A
|18.14
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|$898.24 million
|$157.88 million
|12.67
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
