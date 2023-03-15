Financial Survey: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. The Competition

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 2382 12148 13478 313 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 165.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 10.75% -4.97% 2.22%

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion N/A 18.14 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $898.24 million $157.88 million 12.67

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

