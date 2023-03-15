Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 178,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also

