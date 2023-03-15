First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $168.00. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 228.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,628,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

