First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

