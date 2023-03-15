First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

