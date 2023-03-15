First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

